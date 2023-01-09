The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association released the Visakhapatnam International Airport aircraft movement and passenger traffic report for FY 2022-23. According to this report, aircraft movement has increased by 31.42% compared to FY 2021-22, and passenger traffic by 38.35%.
The number of passengers travelling through the Visakhapatnam Airport, which summed up to 16,11,391 during FY 21-22, amounted to 22,29,359 in FY 22-23. Similarly, the aircraft movement spiked upward by 4,726 flights- 15,040 in FY 21-22 and 19,766 in FY 22-23.
Pointing out the cargo traffic in tonnes, the report stated that it spiked by only 10.13%. This summarises that the tonnes of cargo transported through the Visakhapatnam Airport increased from 4,325 tonnes in FY 21-22 to 4,763 tonnes in FY 22-23. Nevertheless, the cargo movement in the third quarter of FY 22-23 (986 tonnes) decreased by 18.91% compared to Q2 (1,216 tonnes).
The Visakhapatnam Airport also saw an increase in passenger traffic by 12.44% and aircraft movement by 9.95% during Q3 of FY 22-23 compared to Q2. The number of passengers travelled surged by 68,721 and the number of flights by 125.
