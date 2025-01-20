Even though they are miles apart, Kochi (or Cochin) and Visakhapatnam share a similar atmosphere thanks to their geographical conditions and their status as port cities. Despite these similarities, there are some wonderful experiences one can enjoy in Kochi that could be implemented here. Take a look at the things that we can do in Kochi, Kerala that we wish we had in Visakhapatnam as well!

Cruise, Ferries, Jetty: Reviving Visakhapatnam’s Maritime Charm!

For a very long time Visakhapatnam had a vibrant ferry culture, with boats connecting places like Old Post Office and Scindia. However, over time, the culture faded and now only exists in a vault of memories.

In contrast, Kochi continues to thrive with its water transport network that has ferries, cruises, local boat services and even India’s First Water Metro. Bringing back that culture in Visakhapatnam can benefit many fishing communities and can be a promising way to increase the tourist attractions!

Marine Life Celebration: Beyond Just Seafood!

Seafood is undoubtedly a part of city people here. Munching on yummy and crunchy fish, crabs, and prawns are a must-do thing in Visakhapatnam. However, Kochi has something more to offer than the food.

The market near Fort Kochi beautifully celebrates the fishermen communities by arranging experiences that showcase the net casted and offering fresh caches that can be cooked on spot tailormade to their tastes.

Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour can also adopt avsimilar concept and become a unique attraction for tourists and locals.

Fort Kochi’s Vintage Charm: A Model for Visakhapatnam’s Heritage!

Fort Kochi is a historic neighbourhood in Kochi best known for its colonial architecture and history. Tourists from different countries wander the streets of this place to enjoy the amazingly painted buildings and visit historical monuments like St Francis Church, Santa Cruz Church and more.

Visakhapatnam City is also known for its rich British and Dutch and there are several historical sites near RK Beach, Bheemili and Old Post Office areas. If one of these places could be further developed, it could look similar to Fort Kochi and add heritage points to the city!

Youth Fests: Energizing and Promoting The Cultural Scene!

Though the Visakhapatnam beaches serve as anchors to many promotional and cultural events. there are very less events that focus on the youth of Visakhapatnam. Kerala has a rich culture of hosting many youth festivals, where youngsters can showcase their talent while promoting culture and contemporary art forms.

Marine Drive: A Peaceful Stroll near the Shore!

Marine Drive in Kochi is a great place to relax and enjoy the evening with friends and family. It offers beautiful sunset views with a bustling hub of ships and ferries. With proper maintenance and development, the Visakhapatnam Harbour could be emulate this peaceful waterfront vibe – providing locals and visitors with a perfect spot to unwind!

While one might hope for such changes in Visakhapatnam, there are still plenty of things you can do to make the most of your time hered! Check out our list here!

