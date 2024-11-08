Looking to add some excitement to your weekend? Lucky for you, there are plenty of fun activity-based things to do in Visakhapatnam that can turn your days off into memorable experiences. Here’s a roundup of ideas to keep you active and entertained:

1. Bowling Fun

Whether you’re new to bowling or have been perfecting your technique for years, this is a great way to kick back and enjoy some friendly competition.

Check out Strikzz on the 5th floor of CMR Central, Maddilapalem, or Gaming Park in Madhurawada, where you’ll find the longest bowling alley in Vizag. They even have a fun bowling and pizza combo for a delicious way to spend your time.

2. Challenge Your Friends at Laser Tag

Laser tag is a fast-paced activity ideal for groups. Head over to Marshalls Laser Combat in Siripuram, where teams can compete to “tag” each other with laser guns. Or try “Laser War” at Viswanadh Sports Club, where players navigate laser beams to reach the goal without being touched.

3. Hit The Cricket Nets

For cricket fans, Vizag has a range of options to practice your batting and bowling. Studio Grill in Sagar Nagar has one of the largest cricket turfs in town, and other places like Viswanadh Sports Club, Strokes Box Cricket, and Dot Ball Sports Club offer fun environments to hone your skills and compete with each other.

4. Try Out Go-Karting

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, go-karting could be the answer. A Square in Anandapuram and Viswanadh Sports Club have tracks where you can race friends and feel the thrill of speed.

5. Relax with a Game of Snooker

If you prefer a relaxed activity, snooker is a perfect choice. Test your shot precision at Xtreme Gaming Pub near Budhil Park Hotel or at Gravity Game Zone & Food Court in Dondaparthy. One of the most popular activity-based experiences in Visakhapatnam, playing snooker is an engaging thing to do to pass the time with friends and family.

6. Put Your Problem-Solving Skills to the Test in an Escape Room

Escape rooms offer an interactive way to enjoy some brain-teasing challenges. Check out DayDark Entertainments in Yendada or Mystery Rooms in Pandurangapuram, where you’ll work as a team to solve puzzles and unlock clues in thrilling scenarios.

7. Try Your Hand at Pickleball

Pickleball is a sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and it’s easy for beginners to pick up. Give it a try at Viswanadh Sports Club or Atilli Sports Academy in Yendada, where the courts are ready for a fun game.

8. Relieve Stress in a Rage Room

Sometimes, you just need to blow off steam, and a rage room is designed for just that.

ArtCOM 2D Themed Cafe in Dwarka Nagar offers a space to safely smash items like TVs and bottles, helping you release stress in a fun way.

9. Get Out on the Water

Vizag’s coast is perfect for watersports.

Check out Livein Adventures for activities like kayaking, scuba diving, and speedboating, where you can enjoy both the excitement and the beautiful ocean views.

With so many fun activity-based things available, there is so much to do in Visakhapatnam! Whether you’re in the mood for something active, competitive, or relaxed, there’s always a new way to spend your weekend here.

