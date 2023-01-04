Watersports and the adrenaline rush that comes with it are undeniably exciting. In India, watersports are an integral part of tourism and are known for their range across hill stations like Darjeeling all the way to the beaches in Kerala. This sector of tourism is predicted to grow more popular in the coming years. If you are planning for your first trip of 2023, make sure to take a look at these six places in India that cater to adrenaline junkies with a knack for water sports.

Here is a list of the famous places for water sports in India.

Pondicherry

Surfing in the Kottakuppam Serenity beach is the most popular watersport in Pondicherry. Kallialay Surf School and Mother Ocean School are some of the schools known for professional surfing. Scuba Diving and Paddle Boarding are also popular on their shores. Kite Surfing, Wind Surfing and Canoeing are some new-age watersports that are slowly growing popular and can only be done right by highly skilled people.

Kerala

Kayaking in the backwaters of Kollam, Alleppey and Alappuzha is a go-to choice for most tourists. Kerala has several enthralling options for rafting in Wayanad, Kannur and Ernakulam. Catamaran sailing is a relatively new sport that is popular as well. Banana Ride, Parasailing and Knee Boarding are a few other thrilling options.

Goa

Sinquerim beach, Baga Beach and Dona Paula are a few of the primary centres for many watersports. With Goa’s spectacular beaches, water sports tourism is all the more popular. Scuba diving, Snorkelling, Jet Skiing, and Boat Ride: Banana Tube and Ringo Ride are the most sought-after options

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is known for its astonishing beauty, and it also gives people the opportunity to admire and experience nature up close through its watersports. Kayaking downstream of River Singla and Rafting on the sparkling Himalayan waters of River Teesta and Rangeet is an experience in itself.

Tuticorin

A port city like Tutticorin undeniably has watersports as part of its tourism. Scuba diving, Snorkelling, Surfing and Windsurfing are particularly popular on the beaches of Harbor and Roach.

Ladakh

Rafting on the River Indus is one of the most popular thrilling adventures in India. Phey to Nimo, Upshi to Kharu and Upshi to Nimo are some of the popular places in Leh for rafting.



