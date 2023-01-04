Ever wanted to get away from the bustling life of the city and just wish you could sit under the stars? While living in the city is glamorous and appealing, there are a few off-beat places that you should visit at least once, especially if you’re an astrophile. Stargazing and astrophotography in the midst of these peaks will surely leave you with a memorable experience. To take a break from your hectic routine and have a rejuvenating experience, you must visit these stargazing spots in and around Vizag.

Here are some of the perfect spots for stargazing in and around Vizag.

Dallapalli Hills

While the misty mornings and the lush green hills of Dallapalli Hills are very much admired, it is also a breathtaking spot for stargazing. It is located 130 km from the city and approximately takes 3 hours to get there. The availability of camping tents makes it convenient for stargazing. It is recommended to take the Bheemunipatnam Narsipatnam Road and Vaddadi Madugula Paderu Dumbriguda Araku Road.

Deomali

Deomali is a subrange located in the Koraput District of Odisha. It is approximately 1,672 meters above sea level and is known for its exquisite landscape. It is a popular destination for stargazing as the cold air hits your soul. It is located 159 km from Vizag and will take around 4 hours to arrive. The Thagarapuvalsa – Vizianagaram – Salur road is the most convenient route.

Jindhagada

With an elevation of 1,690 meters, the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats, Jindhagada, is located in the Araku Valley. It is a famous spot for trekking, exploring coffee plantations and stargazing as well. It is situated at a distance of 145 km from Visakhapatnam. If you’re interested, you can check out EcoHikes’s website for more information on Jindhagada trekking.

Vanjangi

Vanjangi has been one of the most popular tourist hot spots in the past year for trekking. It is situated 112 km from Vizag and is 3,400 feet above sea level. While watching the sunrise is popular, it is recommended to camp overnight for stargazing.

Araku Valley

Vizag’s very own classic getaway spot – Araku Valley, is known for its scenic hills and camping sites. While there are many activities to enjoy there, stargazing at camping sites amid vast fields is just as relaxing. It is situated 112 km from the city and has an elevation of 910 meters.

Arma Konda

Arma Konda is a mountain peak located in Hukumpeta, Paderu. It has an elevation of 550 feet and a trail length of 18.5 km. The view from such a height is undoubtedly stunning, and stargazing is taken up a notch. With a distance of 126 km from the city, it will take 4 hours to reach your destination.

