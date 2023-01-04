Just the start of the year, and what better way than a healthy dose of entertainment to begin with? The Vizag Komedians are back to take off the heat from your brains and let you ease through 2023 with yet another stand-up comedy show. Book your tickets to ‘4 More Jokes Please’ happening this weekend in Vizag

The Vizag Komedians with a K is a group of techies and graduates who love to make people laugh as their side hustle. Like a wise man once said, ‘Follow your Passion’ this young talent from Vizag has been keen on pursuing stand-up comedy while living the 9-5 life.

Meet Rafiq, who loves to make politically incorrect jokes, Sai S Mishra, a college jokester, Aryan, who makes his friends his lab rats and Gnan, who hates his name. Enjoy a combination of life and political jokes in English, Hindi and Telugu, along with food and coffee at Studio Grill on 8 January 2023, Saturday. This young and energetic group of four have curated an exciting act surrounding their strengths and is eagerly waiting to crack you up at the stand-up comedy show happening this weekend in Vizag.

Also read: 5 OTT web series releasing this week of January to welcome the New Year with

What are you waiting for? Kickstart the new year on a light-hearted note with the Vizag Komedians. Book your tickets online to grab the best spot!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.

Please Note: Contact Vizag Komedians for any information regarding show, ticket bookings and timings.