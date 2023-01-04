Known for its refreshing originality and its ability to move flexibly between genres, the Korean Film Industry is slowly overtaking every other industry in the world. They have been riding on a wave of worldwide success the past couple of years, and it’s no wonder why. People all over the world are drawn to the way Korean films portray both starry-eyed innocence as well as their ability to dive into darker and more sinister waters with their films. Make sure to check out these top IMDb-rated Korean movies for a K-binge.

We have compiled a list of the top and latest Korean movies, as rated by IMDb, that you can watch to witness the variety that the industry has to offer.

Broker

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, Broker stars Song Kang-ho, Gang Dang-won, Bae Donna, Lee Ji-eun and Lee Joo-young. The film is about two friends who illegally take babies from a church’s baby basket and sell them on an adoption black market. Their system gets turned upside down when a mother comes back to take her baby back. How they trace down the potential adopted parents of the baby, all while being chased by two police officers, forms the crux.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Decision to Leave

Another fabulous example of the originality and diversity in the Korean Film Industry, Decision to Leave, is a movie that will rope you in tight and keep you on edge when you watch it. This gripping movie is about a police officer and a series of bad choices he makes in his interactions with a suspect in one of his cases. With none other than Park Hae-il and Tang Wei playing lead roles, this movie will keep you guessing and second-guessing for the entirety of its duration.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

20th Century Girl

Romantic dramas are probably the genre that the Korean Film Industry is best known for. Known for leaving many in tears, K-dramas never fail to touch hearts and captivate minds. 20th Century Girl, in true K-drama fashion, will surely leave you heartbroken by the time you’re done watching the movie. Follow this tale of Na Bo-ra and her journey through teenage romance with all the twists and turns it brings with it.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Escape from Mogadishu

Based on a true story that portrays the complexities of the divide between North and South Korea, this action drama goes through the events that the North and South Korean embassies went through in Mogadishu in 1991. Despite their differences and rivalries, the North and South Korean embassies need to work together to get out of war-torn Somalia in the midst of a conflict between rebel forces and the ruling government.

IMDb rating: 7/10

The Call

An absolute thriller of a movie, The Call is based on the 2011 British film, The Caller. The movie revolves around the main character finding a phone that calls someone in the past. As she contacts the lady on the other end and asks her to alter certain things from the past, her present is changed and reshaped dramatically. The movie follows her efforts to rectify these mistakes yet change the past in a way that benefits her desires for the present and the future.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Parasite

Dark comedy is unique in its nature, and this Korean dark comedy is sure to keep you entertained. Parasite is a movie that revolves around an underprivileged family, the Kims, deceiving their way into the house of a rich family, the Parks. The Kims take advantage of the Parks and their extravagant wealth. However, the Kims come across an unpleasant surprise that threatens to ruin the bluff they’ve been running.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Extreme Job

In true action-comedy fashion, Extreme Job will leave you giggling at the unexpected turn a team of investigators go through on a mission. After failing a previous mission, they are given one last chance to save face. Watch as they scramble to solve a case while a twist of fate adds to the burdens of the high-profile case they are working on.

IMDb rating: 7/10

