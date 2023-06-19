Unleash your inner thrill-seeker with a curated selection of bone-chilling Korean horror movies on Netflix. Brace yourself for suspense, terror, and hair-raising moments as you delve into a world of supernatural encounters and psychological nightmares. Get ready to be captivated by the dark and eerie tales that await you.

The Wailing (2016)

In a small village plagued by a series of mysterious deaths, a bumbling police officer (Kwak Do-won) uncovers a dark and sinister presence that threatens to consume the entire community. Directed by Na Hong-jin, this supernatural horror film weaves an intricate tale of fear, suspicion, and ancient evil, with outstanding performances by Hwang Jung-min and Chun Woo-hee.

IMDb rating: 7.4

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

Returning to their father and stepmother’s home, the two sisters encounter an oppressive atmosphere and disturbing events that blur the line between reality and nightmares. Directed by Kim Jee-woon, this psychological horror masterpiece combines stunning visuals, an intricate narrative, and exceptional performances by Im Soo-jung, Moon Geun-young, and Yum Jung-ah, taking audiences on a haunting and emotional journey of fractured family dynamics and chilling secrets.

IMDb rating: 7.2

The Host (2006)

When a monstrous creature emerges from Seoul’s Han River and captures a young girl, her family embarks on a perilous mission to rescue her. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this thrilling and genre-defying film blends horror, comedy, and social commentary. With a stellar cast including Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, and Park Hae-il, it explores themes of family, sacrifice, and humanity’s resilience in the face of monstrous adversity.

IMDb rating: 7.1

I Saw the Devil (2010)

A secret agent embarks on a relentless pursuit of a sadistic serial killer, pushing the boundaries of morality and sanity. Directed by Kim Jee-woon, this dark and gripping thriller explores the depths of vengeance and the blurred lines between good and evil. Lee Byung-hun delivers a powerhouse performance as the determined agent, facing off against Choi Min-sik’s chilling portrayal of a psychopathic murderer in a thrilling game of cat and mouse.

IMDb rating: 7.8

The Silenced (2015)

Set in 1938, a sickly girl arrives at an all-girls boarding school where she discovers mysterious events and a disturbing secret experiment that challenges her perception of reality. Directed by Lee Hae-young, this atmospheric horror film stars Park Bo-young and Uhm Ji-won, unravelling a haunting tale of suppressed identities, dark secrets, and the resilience of the human spirit.

IMDb rating: 6.1

Thirst (2009)

A devoted priest volunteers for a medical experiment that turns him into a vampire, plunging him into a world of temptation, desire, and violence. Directed by Park Chan-wook, this visually stunning and thought-provoking horror film explores themes of love, faith, and the complexity of human nature. Song Kang-ho delivers a captivating performance alongside Kim Ok-bin, who shines as a woman caught in a web of dark desires

IMDb rating: 7.1

The Tunnel (2016)

Trapped inside a collapsed tunnel, a man fights against time and hopelessness while the outside world struggles to rescue him. Directed by Kim Seong-hun, this gripping survival thriller explores themes of resilience, desperation, and the indomitable human spirit. Ha Jung-woo delivers a compelling performance, capturing the emotional turmoil of a man trapped in a nightmarish situation, with Doona Bae offering strong support.

IMDb rating: 6.8

The Call (2020)

A woman receives a phone call from a stranger living in the same house but in the past. Their connection holds the key to solving a series of tragic events. Directed by Lee Chung-hyun, this suspenseful and mind-bending thriller features Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo in compelling performances, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as the mysteries of time unravel.

IMDb rating: 7.1

