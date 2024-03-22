As the weekend approaches, there’s nothing quite like settling in for a night of chills and thrills with a good horror movie. But what if the spine-tingling terror on screen was inspired by a true story? The line between fiction and reality blurs, making the fear factor all the more real. If you’re a fan of the thrill, join us as we dig into the eerie world of horror movies – those based on real life, to be specific.

Devil’s Knot

Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon co-star in this horror-thriller. The movie unravels the complex narrative of a real-life incident involving the murder of three children, allegedly at the hands of three teenagers, referred to as the West Memphis Three. These teenagers were accused and convicted amidst a wave of panic about Satanic ritual abuse. The film, however, casts doubt on whether these teenagers were the actual perpetrators or if they were unjustly targeted due to their unconventional lifestyles. “Devil’s Knot” attempts to dissect this convoluted true story.

Poltergeist

During the 1950s, the peculiar events at the Hermann residence in suburban Long Island caught the nation’s attention. The family enlisted the help of a paranormal expert to investigate strange occurrences, such as bottles popping without cause and objects shifting positions independently. Between February 3 and March 10, 1958, around 70 instances of these odd activities were recorded. This is what the Tobe Hooper-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced horror film ‘Poltergeist’ explores.

P S: If you’re interested – years later, daughter Lucille of the Hermann house, appeared in a documentary, Real Fear: The Truth Behind the Movies.

The Birds

In 1961, the coastal town of Capitola, California, witnessed a bizarre phenomenon: birds inexplicably started dive-bombing residences and vehicles, regurgitating semi-digested food. This peculiar incident served as the inspiration for Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic film, ‘The Birds’. Hitchcock masterfully weaved in metaphorical theories into the narrative, hinting at themes such as nature’s rebellion against mankind and the repression of female sexuality. Interestingly, it took scientists several years to conclude that the actual cause of the birds’ erratic behavior was toxic algae. Regardless, ‘The Birds’, based on real life, is one of those must-watch horror movies which remains iconic for its intriguing premise and Hitchcock’s brilliant storytelling.

The Hills Have Eyes

The horror film, The Hills Have Eyes, has gripped viewers with its chilling plot and graphic portrayal of a fight for survival against a family of cannibals. While it may appear to be pure fantasy, the film is actually loosely rooted in a real-life event from the late 19th century. Director Wes Craven disclosed that the spine-chilling movie drew inspiration from a genuine cannibal family in Scotland, led by an individual named Sawney Bean. This 15th-century tale involved a cannibalistic group that was rumored to have murdered and consumed as many as 1000 people. Other aspects of the movie were also influenced by real-life incidents such as the Manson Family murders and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre case.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” a riveting courtroom drama infused with chilling supernatural elements and featuring Laura Linney, tells the tale of a young woman who tragically dies during an exorcism attempt. The character of Emily is inspired by the real-life experiences of Anneliese Michel, a German woman who started experiencing hallucinations and uncontrollable shaking at the age of 16. Despite being diagnosed with epilepsy and psychosis, her devout Catholic family was convinced that she was demon-possessed. Six years after her symptoms first appeared, a local pastor was authorized to conduct an exorcism on her twice a week. Although she initially showed signs of improvement, her condition worsened over time, leading to her untimely death from starvation at the age of 23.

Satan Wants You

This riveting documentary is inspired by the storm of controversy surrounding “Michelle Remembers,” a memoir from 1980. Authored by Canadian psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Pazder and his patient, Michelle Smith, the book chronicles Smith’s journey of healing from a traumatic childhood, allegedly marred by ritualistic abuse at the hands of Satanists. The memoir, which became a bestseller, triggered a conservative-driven ‘satanic panic’, in society. The film uses common documentary methods like old news clips, expert talks, and re-enactments to create a story that feels like a scary found-footage movie. The scary sound effects, filled with screams and clips from Smith’s therapy sessions with Pazder, are quite unsettling. The shocking details about their relationship add to this discomfort.

These horror movies, inspired by and based on real life, are absolutely perfect for a Friday night-fright! So, lock your doors, grab your comfort blanket, and have a box of tissues ready as you settle into watch these spooky flicks. And if you have any recommendations of your own, make sure to comment below and let us know!

