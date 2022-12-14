2022 has been a year filled with several big-budget projects and many blockbusters. Masooda, the recent Telugu horror thriller, stands apart from all the movies this year, being the only notable release under its genre. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in principal roles. This critically-acclaimed flick was released in the theatres on 18 November 2022 and garnered positive talk from the word go.

The plot follows a single, middle-class mother who works at an underpaying school to make ends meet. Her only sources of relief from the hectic routine are a young daughter in her schooldays and a generous neighbour. But things go haywire when her loving daughter Nazia gets possessed by the evil spirit of Masooda. Who is Masooda? How did she possess Nazia? What does she aim to achieve? The director unravels the answers to these questions in the most intriguing manner, with a few jump scares here and there.

As the movie inches towards one month of theatrical run, the makers of Masooda have announced its OTT release date. The horror thriller will digitally premiere on 21 December 2022 on Aha.

