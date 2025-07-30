We’re one day closer to the end of the week, i.e, endless free time, fun, and entertainment. When we know something good lies ahead, it bodes well to prepare for it. If your idea of a weekend escape is a cuddly couch, soul-nourishing snacks and a good movie or TV show, here are 5 exciting new upcoming OTT releases that you should keep track of – so you’re ready to watch on the go:

1. Housefull 5

When the wealthy and eccentric Ranjeet Dobriyal dies aboard a luxury cruise, his will reveals a massive inheritance, but only for his rightful heir. Enter chaos: three men, all claiming to be his son Jolly, compete to prove their identity and secure the fortune.

As they bluff and backstab their way forward, they soon find themselves entangled in a string of bizarre murders. With its trademark madcap humour, this fifth installment of the Housefull series promises a weekend full of laughs.

Genre: Murder Mystery Comedy

Release date: 1 August

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. My Oxford Year

Anna De La Vega, a passionate American graduate student, heads to the historic University of Oxford to pursue her academic dreams. Her path unexpectedly intertwines with that of Jamie Davenport, a charismatic Englishman who introduces her to poetry and a new way of seeing life. But Jamie may be hiding something that could change everything. Poetic, romantic, and emotionally rich, this film captures the magic of Oxford and the complexities of love and ambition.

Genre: Romantic Drama

Release date: 1 August

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Sitaare Zameen Par

Gulshan, a former basketball coach with a tarnished reputation, is offered a chance at redemption – coaching a team of intellectually disabled players as part of his court-mandated community service. Initially reluctant and out of sync with his new team, Gulshan eventually realises that these unlikely athletes may have the heart and talent to make it to the nationals. A moving tale of acceptance, perseverance, and teamwork. Genre: Sports Drama Release date: 1 August OTT Platform: Youtube 4. Bakaiti Set in the middle of a financial crisis, this series follows a typical middle-class family who decides to rent out a spare room in their home to ease their burdens. But with a new tenant comes new challenges and surprises – some heartwarming, others hilariously disruptive. Bakaiti delivers nostalgia, emotion, and plenty of family drama. Genre: Family, Slice-of-Life Release date: 1 August OTT Platform: Zee5 5. Glass Heart For those looking to be inspired, Glass Heart is journey into the world of music and dreams. The story revolves around a gifted drummer who is unexpectedly ousted from her band, only to be recruited by a talented but enigmatic musician forming a new group. With themes of rejection, resilience, and rediscovery, this show stands out for its authentic musical performances. Genre: Musical Drama (Japanese) Release date: 31 July Watch on: Netflix As the bring love, laughter, and compassion to your screen, watch out for these five upcoming new OTT releases this week! Which one are you tuning into first? Read also: 8 top sci-fi movies to stream while waiting for Avatar: Fire and Ash!

