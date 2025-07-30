Young talents from Visakhapatnam made the country proud with stellar performances at the 20th Asian Roller Skating Championships, held in South Korea, from 21 to 29 July 2025.

Rushil Bendi, a promising skater from Vizag, clinched the gold medal in the Artistic Skating Solo Dance (Cadet 11–14) category. Already a seasoned competitor, Rushil previously represented India in an international championship in Australia, where he brought home four gold medals.

Adding to Vizag’s medal tally, 10th-grade student Sivakoti Kshetra from Little Angels School secured a silver medal at the same championship. A seasoned performer, Kshetra has won 49 medals across various competitions at national and international levels. She trains under the Sivaji Park Skating Association.

Visakha Valley School student Dontara Greeshma added another gold to India’s haul, emerging victorious in the Show Group Event. Despite competing with a serious injury, she also placed 6th in the Freestyle Solo event, a testament to her grit and determination. She was mentored by coaches P Satyanarayana, P Chitti Babu, and Adesh Singh.

India also made a mark in the roller derby category in the 20th Asian Roller Skating Championships, finishing as the runner-up. In a closely contested final match, Australia edged out India to take first place, while Japan secured third position.

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian skating, Shreyasi Joshi made history by becoming the first Indian to win gold in the Classic Slalom event at the Asian Championships. Scoring an impressive 83.33 points, her win marks a significant milestone for the country in the global skating arena.

