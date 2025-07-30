BSNL Visakhapatnam signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on 29 July 2025 with to collaborate with various startups and incubators under the ‘Kaushalam’ policy. The MoUs were formalised at the BSNL General Manager’s Office to strengthen enterprise services and promote skill development in advanced technology sectors aligned with Industry 4.0.

These partnerships will enable the onboarding of startups as Skill Solution Partners (SSPs) and Skill Development Partners (SDPs) to support BSNL’s enterprise business operations. The focus areas include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT, Machine Learning (ML), Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Satellite Communication, Drone Technology, and immersive platforms such as AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), and XR (Extended Reality). Technologies like Digital Twin and Generative AI are also part of the scope.

As part of the SDP initiative, skill development programmes will be introduced for students at undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma levels. These programmes will offer practical training and will be conducted in collaboration with domain experts through a revenue-sharing model.

Paul William, Principal General Manager of BSNL Visakhapatnam, noted that these collaborations will help industries adopt emerging technologies and also support infrastructure upgrades. G Adam, General Manager (Operations) spoke about aligning with the broader vision of the CMD, BSNL, and encouraged the associated organisations to contribute to enhancing the company’s service offerings.

In his presentation, M Satya Prasad, Deputy General Manager, highlighted BSNL Visakhapatnam’s efforts in promoting skill development over the past eight years, including setting up research and incubation centres at educational institutions. He stressed the importance of these new partnerships in driving Industry 4.0 and 5.0 initiatives and supporting private 5G network deployments (CNPN) in critical sectors such as ports, oil companies, mining operations, and airports.

These MoUs signed by BSNL to collaborate with startups is expected to strengthen its role in the digital ecosystem while creating opportunities for innovation and hands-on learning in next-generation technologies.

BSNL officials present included P Paul William, Principal General Manager; G Adam, PGM (Operations); M Satya Prasad, Deputy General Manager; and B S Srinivas, Assistant General Manager, along with other senior staff. On behalf of the startups and incubators, founders, directors, team leads, and consultants from the respective organisations participated in the signing.

