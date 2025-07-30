For centuries past, India’s approach to education has been rooted in a philosophy of wholeness, one that aims to nurture individuals in mind, body, and spirit. Dating back to as early as 5000 BC, the Gurukul system laid the foundation for a balanced learning model, where students were not just taught subjects, but trained to think critically, live mindfully, and grow with purpose. In contrast, today’s academic climate often narrows learning down to marks and rankings, and mere numbers become benchmarks of success. In such an environment, finding an institution that recognises students as individuals in need of holistic growth is rare, but Oakridge International School in Visakhapatnam is putting in the hours to do so!

Sitting on a green, 10-acre campus in Tagarapuvalasa, Oakridge International School opens its gates every morning with the intention of moulding its entrants into creative and globally conscious people ready to make an impact. With a focus on knowledge, life skills, experiential learning and play-based approaches, the institution reimagines the schooling experience. For parents seeking more than conventional education for their children, Oakridge International School is a fresh breath of air.

Personalised Learning at Every Stage

In its pursuit of creating excellence, Oakridge has consistently ranked as Andhra Pradesh’s #1 and Visakhapatnam’s #1 International Day-cum-Boarding School.

From the earliest years to senior secondary school, Oakridge offers a comprehensive and internationally recognised curricula that supports intellectual growth and personal development. Starting with the Cambridge programme in Nursery, students are treated to a curriculum that integrates practical play, cerebral development, and rigorous academics.

As they progress, students in the Middle Years can choose between the Cambridge and CBSE programmes, before finally transitioning to either the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or continuing with CBSE in Grades 11 and 12. The school also offers Hindi, French and Telugu as language options.

Academics, however, are just one part of the ‘Oakridge journey’.

The school gives its students the tools to pursue what their heart desires! The spectrum of activities here includes music, drama and dance, languages, art, public speaking, and a full range of sports. Facilities including digital smart classrooms, a Wi-Fi enabled campus, science labs, art studios, technology lab, world-class sports infrastructure for swimming, lawn tennis, cricket, football, basketball, an amphitheater and more exist to nurture these interests.

The school further accentuates its purpose of personal development by teaching students the know-hows of resolute life – communicating effectively, building strong relationships, showing empathy, taking initiative, and cultivating a sense of responsibility and purpose.

In fact, this approach to all-round growth begins right from the beginning of life at Oakridge’s remarkable Early Years Campus! The largest of its kind in Visakhapatnam, this campus at Oakridge International School caters to children between 2 to 8 years of age that are in their most crucial developmental stage.

Recognising that children learn best through their interactions with the external world, the school has designed purpose-built indoor and outdoor spaces that promote physical strength, emotional intelligence, social skills, and critical thinking. In these formative years children are encouraged to play, explore, ask questions, make choices, and learn through doing.

With relaxation zones, language labs, and ICT Lab, Oakridge creates strong foundations to last through life. Some key facilities of the Early Years Campus include:

Toy Library : A diverse collection of educational toys and games that support interactive learning, creativity, and play.

Multi-Sensory Spaces : Areas for sensory exploration like sand and water play, colour and texture zones, and sound-based activities that enhance cognitive development.

Towering Wall : A climbing wall that fosters motor skills, goal-setting, and confidence.

Language Lab : A space that supports communication, vocabulary building, and storytelling through performing arts and immersive activities.

Library: Our library is a nurturing space where young learners explore stories, spark imagination, and build a lifelong love for reading and learning.

Classrooms are led by highly trained, nurturing educators who focus on the unique needs of each child, guiding them through milestones in development. The teachers undergo 80+ hours of continuous professional development, staying updated with the latest international teaching practices through expert training and global conferences.

Beyond early education, Oakridge’s learning model remains adaptive at every level. Across different grades, teachers tailor lessons to individual learning needs and knowledge, helping students set and achieve personal goals.

The school’s open-door policy also extends to admissions, encouraging personalised conversations with families so that the school can understand and support each child from the very beginning.

Global Campus

The institution’s attention to experiential learning is backed by its inclusion in Nord Anglia Education’s global network. As part of the Nord Anglia family, Oakridge International School has a ‘Global Campus’ that connects students in Visakhapatnam to over 80,000 peers around the world, giving them the chance to participate in international collaborations, challenges, and events that open up new perspectives.

Nord Anglia Education’s collaborations with prestigious institutions like MIT, gives students direct access to the highest standards of global education. The collaboration with MIT brings STEAM (skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning to life.

Students engage in hands-on challenges designed by MIT experts, learning innovative skills like creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration. Every year, selected students travel to MIT, where they meet leading scientists, participate in workshops, and get a firsthand glimpse into the future of education and research.

Similarly, Nord Anglia Education’s Social Impact collaborations raises students’ global awareness. Through various programmes and summits students are inspired to think critically about real-world problems — from climate change to inequality — and to propose tangible solutions. Building compassion and leadership, these partnerships help Oakridge students become future changemakers.

This emphasis on social consciousness, however, begins right at home. Oakridge Visakhapatnam actively encourages students to take part in initiatives that improve their local environment and community. A notable example is the ‘Save Our Beaches’ campaign developed in partnership with maritime and ocean conservation foundations. As a part of this, students organise beach clean-ups and conservation projects across Vizag’s coast.

Boarding at Oakridge: A Home Away From Home

For families seeking an all-encompassing academic and residential experience, Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam offers both weekly and full-time boarding options.

Set within a lush, urban campus, the boarding facilities welcome students from over 20 different nationalities, creating a truly global and multicultural community. Boarders reside in spacious, air-conditioned, four-bedded rooms, and every floor is supervised by a dedicated house parent, ensuring that students have round-the-clock support.

The Principal and Bursar live on campus and are available 24/7, further enhancing the sense of security and accessibility. Safety is paramount, with CCTV surveillance, hygienic restrooms, and medical care including an on-campus doctor, nurse, infirmary, and a dedicated ambulance always on standby.

Beyond the basics, Oakridge’s boarding life is designed for enrichment. A recreation room and personalised study spaces ensure students can balance leisure with focused study. Meals are nutritious and thoughtfully prepared to suit international palates, served in a world-class dining hall.

Understanding the emotional adjustment required for students living away from home, Oakridge implements a Buddy System, organises Welcome Socials, and offers access to a student counsellor, providing emotional and psychological support to every child who may be navigating new experiences.

End-To-End Support

As they graduate, students from Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam are supported to pursue higher education at some of the most prestigious universities in India and around the world. Thanks to Oakridge’s exceptional career counselling and university guidance, students receive placements in institutions across USA, UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Dubai, Malaysia, and India. The placements extend to Stanford University, University College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney, Duke University, Purdue University, New York University, Woxsen University, and Alliance University.

The school’s rigorous international curricula, combined with real-world learning opportunities, ensure that students excel and stand out consistently. In 2025 itself, Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam has recorded some remarkable achievements!

In 2025, the school proudly announced exceptional outcomes in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The top scorer, Rutwik, achieved a stellar 41 out of 45 points, placing him among the highest-performing IB students globally. The school recorded an average passing score of 32.7, with 38% of students scoring 35 points and above, and a subject grade average of 4.8. Performance in the IB Core was particularly commendable. 30% of students earned a perfect 3/3 in Theory of Knowledge and the Extended Essay, while 73% scored A or B grades, underlining Oakridge’s focus on deep research, inquiry, and independent thought.

In the 2025 Cambridge IGCSE exams, Zubein Hashmi earned eight A*s and Aanya Veeramachneni secured six A*s and two As, contributing to the 21.5% of students who received A* to A grades. The CBSE board results reflected similar excellence with a 100% pass rate – Grade 10 toppers included Kandula Anushka Venkata (484/500) and boarding student Arav Pandey (478/500), while Grade 12 high scorers included Ashutosh Samantaray (442/500) and Srikar Siripurapu (439/500). Oakridge’s inclusive learning environment was exemplified by the success of three neurodiverse students who completed Grade 12 with 76%, 71%, and 61%, proving resilience is as important as scores!

The school’s commitment to academic excellence begins early, as seen in the results of the 2025 Cambridge Checkpoint Assessments. In the Lower Secondary Checkpoint, Oakridge students surpassed the international average in Mathematics and Science, highlighting the strength of the school’s curriculum delivery. Notably, Jenyaa Saladula achieved a perfect 50/50 in English, Math, and Science, placing her among the world’s top scorers. Shaili Ganta followed closely with a 48/50. In the Cambridge Primary Checkpoint, Kalyani Jha achieved a perfect 50/50 in Science.

Adding to the school’s accolades, Oakridge students are continually recognised and selected for prestigious global academic opportunities. This year, Aanandita, Aishwarya, Vibha, and Vrishali represented Oakridge at the 2025 Nord Anglia Social Impact Summit in Houston, USA, while Grade 8 students Mahalakshmi and Shaili will attend the 2025 Global STEAM Week at MIT, USA, joining a select cohort of global peers. These achievements are a reflection of Oakridge’s dynamic educational offerings and unshakable belief in its students.

At Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam, learning is everywhere; in the classrooms, in the dormitories, on the sports fields, during community outreach programmes, and in conversations with peers from different cultures! Every moment spent on campus is designed to equip students with lifelong skills and values that are used to shape the world. By strengthening students on intellectual, emotional, social, physical, and ethical fronts, Oakridge lays the building blocks to an ambitious, purpose-driven life.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.