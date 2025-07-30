To enhance last-mile connectivity for rail passengers, a prepaid auto and taxi stand was inaugurated at Duvvada Railway Station on 29 July 2025. The facility was jointly launched by Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra, in the presence of members of the City Autorickshaw Association, Waltair Division officials, and city police.

The initiative is designed to provide a hassle-free, transparent, and secure transport solution for passengers getting off at Duvvada railway station. Over 70 autorickshaws have been enlisted to operate under this prepaid system, which completely eliminates fare haggling and introduces a clear, fixed pricing structure, ensuring passengers know exactly what they are expected to pay.

Police Commissioner Bagchi noted that all vehicles in the system are GPS-enabled, allowing their movement to be monitored. This feature is especially useful for ensuring safety during night-time travel.

The initiative was welcomed by the local autorickshaw drivers and other attendees. During the event, K Eswar, Secretary of the Duvvada Railway Users’ Association (DRUA), submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner. He requested additional safety measures outside the Platform-4 entrance, such as posting a police constable and installing traffic signals.

A similar prepaid booth is also expected to be set up soon at Simhachalam Railway Station, as part of ongoing efforts to streamline local transport at key railway points in the city.

The introduction of this prepaid auto and taxi stand at Duvvada is expected to help passengers access transport more easily and safely, especially during peak travel hours.

