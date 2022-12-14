Every year, several movies are produced, out of which a few remain all-time favourites for cinephiles. Similarly, 2022 was a year with not just a few but a whole bunch of blockbusters to its name. The Indian cinema game witnessed hits and box-office numbers hitherto unheard of this year, and the global success of movies like RRR is living proof of it. IMDb, the most-trusted platform for movie ratings, has released a list of the most popular Indian movies of 2022, and we feel each one of them truly deserves its mention.

Here are the 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022, according to IMDb.

#10 777 Charlie

It is safe to say that 2022 was a game-changing year for the Kannada Film Industry, aka Sandalwood, and will go down as one of the most memorable ones for its fans. Rakshit Shetty, one of the most prominent Kannada actors, starred in the masterpiece directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie. The story of how a pet dog brings a glimmer of hope into the life of an alcoholic orphan left the viewers teary-eyed. 777 Charlie was also a box-office bonanza, collecting manifold its budget.

Available to watch on: Voot

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

#9 Ponniyin Selvan-1

Ponniyin Selvan-1, Mani Ratnam’s high-budgeted retelling of Kalki’s novel, is a true masterpiece that deserves all the appreciation. This visual spectacle was released in five languages across the globe and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of this year. PS-1 starred an extensive star cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and other seasoned actors in principal roles.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Also read: December OTT updates: Are you ready for these 6 movies releasing this week?

#8 Sita Ramam

We are sure you are one of the millions who couldn’t help but fall in love with Mrunal Thakur’s grace and charm as Sita, the princess in disguise. Hanu Raghavpudi’s execution of this period love drama was poetry in motion, and Dulquer Salman’s screen presence won the hearts of his fans all over again. Sita Ramam is a blockbuster in its own right and arguably one of the best love stories to ever grace the big screens.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

#7 Major

If there is one patriotic film that will be remembered several years down the lane, it has to be Major, the biopic of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, this film can be dubbed as Adivi Sesh’s biggest hit, both critically and commercially. Major was widely appreciated by all sections of moviegoers and turned out to be one of the most loved movies this year.

Available to watch on: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

#6 Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a movie that will stay in millions of hearts, not just for the performances but for Nambi Narayanan’s inspirational story. The film is a tribute to the genius ISRO scientist and a hard-hitting reminder to honour the innumerable unsung heroes. R Madhavan, who directed this movie and played the titular role, received heaps of praise for his spectacular performance.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

#5 Kantara

Kantara, the Kannada socio-fantasy drama, refuelled the fire set by Prashanth Neel’s KGF. This movie was the actor-cum-director Rishab Shetty’s entry ticket into the big league of pan-Indian films and heightened his credibility as a performer on many levels. From top actors to directors, critics, and audiences, Kantara received accolades from every viewer and is a unanimous blockbuster.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

#4 Vikram

Yet another Kollywood product that made it big at the box office in 2022 was this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Vikram set a unique trend of a multiverse, a concept that recently excited audiences like no other. The director announced Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with this high-octane action thriller and said he would make more films as a part of it.

Available to watch on: Dinsey Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

#3 KGF Chapter 2

Though Sandalwood produced many memorable movies, the KGF franchise was its claim to national fame. A film that redefined mass action, KGF stands as the epitome of commercial filmmaking. This box-office blockbuster gave the world a superstar, Yash, who was given the title of Rocking Star by his admirers. KGF Chapter 2 went on to become a 1000-crore grossing movie; a feat considered the biggest achievement by any director. It also stands as the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Also read: 6 new web series releasing this week of December on OTT you cannot miss

#2 The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files bagged second place on the list of most popular Indian movies of 2022 according to IMDb, and we are not surprised. This Vivek Agnihotri directorial received wide recognition but was also the central point of numerous controversies. Several critics called out the film for alleged false propagation of the actual events. Nevertheless, it went on to become a massive commercial success.

Available to watch on: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

#1 RRR

The most obvious choice for this list, RRR is a movie that demonstrated the prowess of Indian films on the global circuit. Director SS Rajamouli’s name reverberated globally after this RRR’s astronomical success and garnered him international awards. Reports strongly suggest that the movie will find itself among the elite Oscar nominations. RRR was also nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards, which are considered the second-most popular film awards after the Academy Awards.

Available to watch on: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.