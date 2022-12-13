Just as we thought it couldn’t get more exciting with a long list of movies releasing this week, OTT platforms have more in surprise. 6 new web series are releasing this week of December on OTT platforms to kick into the winter vibes the right way. Plan your weekend ahead to make the most of these new releases.

Here is a list of web series releasing this week of December on OTT platforms.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore

The fourth part of the Indian Predator franchise, Beast of Bangalore, takes us into detail about the horrendous crimes against women by a serial killer. This true-crime docuseries encapsulated how a man’s evil intentions sent shivers across Karnataka, putting the police forces in the most challenging situations. It reveals disturbing facts about the killer and his vicious deeds.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 December 2022

Half Pants Full Pants

Based on a book of the same name by Anand Suspi, Half Pants Full Pants is an upcoming light-hearted comedy-drama directed by VK Prakash. Set in a rural South Indian town, the plot follows a 7-year-old ambitious and adventurous boy. He, along with his friend, goes on mischievous adventures that will make the viewers nostalgic about their childhood days. The series stars Ashwanth Ashok Kumar and Kartik Vijayan in the lead roles, with Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 December 2022

The Recruit

The Recruit is an upcoming spy-adventure thriller created by Alexi Hawley and stars Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and others in key roles. A CIA lawyer gets involved in a massive international conflict when an ex-agent threatens to reveal confidential matters. As the protagonist tries negotiating with her, he finds himself against menacing groups.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 December 2022

Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah is an upcoming biographical drama directed by Dhandharia and stars Shridhar Dubey in the titular role. The series follows Alakh Pandey, a physics teacher from Allahabad, who set up educational institutes in remote areas. How he revolutionises teaching in India and began the Edtech trend in the country forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 15 December 2022

Alchemy of Souls: Part 2

Alchemy of Souls is a Korean period fantasy drama starring Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-Min, and others. Set in a fictional country named Daeho. the series follows a powerful sorceress whose soul is stuck in the body of a blind servant of a prestigious family. Alchemy of Souls is created by Park Joon-Hwa, Hong-Jung-Eun, and Hong-Mi-Ran.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 December 2022

Far From Home

Starring Funke Akindeke-Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and others in principal roles, Far From Home is an upcoming emotional drama created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe. A financially struggling teen finds himself in the world of luxury after a prestigious scholarship sends him to an exclusive school. How he adjusts to an environment alien to him forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 December 2022

Let us know which one of these new web series releasing this week of December on OTT you are excited to watch.