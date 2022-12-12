Come what may, the OTT platforms never fail to impress us with their consistency in entertaining us every week. Welcoming us to visit them, the digital arenas have yet again loaded themselves with brand-new movies and web series. The winter days to come are sure to be less boring and more entertaining, thanks to these six movies releasing this week of December on OTT.

Read on to know the list of entertaining movies releasing this week of December on OTT.

Also read: Best web series new on Netflix for a weekend binge

Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is an upcoming Hindi comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Govinda is a quirky dance instructor leading a typical married life until he finds out about his wife’s affair with a goofy guy. In a strange agreement, the couple decides to have their separate love lives while living under the same roof. The protagonist’s life turns mysterious when he shoots his wife in a fit of rage or at least is believed to be the culprit. How Govinda and his girlfriend take a rollercoaster ride after this forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Padnekar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 16 December 2022

Code Name: Tiranga

Starring Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sharad Kelkar in principal roles, Code Name: Tiranga is a high-octane Hindi spy action thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The plot follows a fearless RAW agent who is on a perilous mission for her country. As she faces her toughest challenge, she realises that sacrifice is the only way left for the mission’s success. Will she survive?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 December 2022

Jagamemaya

Jagamemaya is an upcoming Telugu comedy thriller directed by Sunil Puppala and stars Dhanya Balakrishnan, Chaitanya Rao, and Teja Ainampudi in the lead roles. A free-going young man reunites with his ex-girlfriend and marries her under unlikely circumstances. But soon, he realises that there is an eerie mystery surrounding her sudden reappearance in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 December 2022

Ariyippu

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Ariyippu is a Malayalam drama starring Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, and others in key roles. Set in the pandemic-stricken Noida, this film revolves around a struggling couple aiming to move out of the country to lead a better life. When a sensitive and manipulated video clip featuring the goes viral among their co-workers, their lives take a harsh turn, causing an imbalance in their marital life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 December 2022

Ananta: The Eternal

Shubho, an out-of-work young man surviving on an ancestral property, and Mishtu, a schoolteacher, are two emotionally scarred individuals trying to fight off their past. As Mishtu walks past Shubho’s residence every day, they both exchange looks but never talk. What is the unexplained connection between them? Ananta- The Eternal is a Bengali drama directed by Abhinandan Dutta and stars Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Sohini Sarkar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 16 December 2022

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters

Starring Bart Johnson, Robyn Lively, Maria Canals-Barrera, and others in key roles, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters is a comedy-drama directed by David do Vos. The plot follows a wealthy businessman who learns about his daughter’s secret engagement with a missionary. As he struggles to keep her closer to home, he realises what it takes to be an ideal and strong father.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 12 December 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of December on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.