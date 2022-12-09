With the weather getting colder by the day, the craving to cuddle on the corner of the sofa and binge-watch Netflix is getting higher! If you are also on the same lines and are looking for some nice content to binge-watch this weekend, here are the best new web series on Netflix you must check out.

Here is a list of the best web series new on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend.

#1 Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee The Bihar Chapter is a new crime drama starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Anup Soni, Ashutosh Rana, and others. Set in Bihar, the plot follows a cop determined to rid the town of criminals. In his pursuit, he has to win over the corrupt political system and other big-wigs involved in the crimes. How he fulfils his oath to free Sheikpura of any law offenders before a deadline forms the crux of the plot.

#2 Firefly Lane S2

Firefly Lane is an American drama series created by Maggie Friedman and is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The plot revolves around Tully Hart, a famous host of a daytime talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, and her best friend Kate, a housewife trying to get back to the workforce while going through a divorce. How the two childhood friends support each through their brought patches forms the crux of the plot. The series features Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the lead roles and Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, and others in supporting roles.

#3 1899

A supernatural horror series created by the makers of Dark, the sensational psychological thriller series 1899 is based on the mystery of the cursed Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean. The plot follows a group of European migrants travelling from London on a ship for a new beginning to their lives in New York. But their voyage soon turns horrific when they encounter another migrant ship, midsea. 1899 features Emily Beecham, Andrea Piestschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and others, and was created by Jatje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

#4 Somebody

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, Somebody is a Korean thriller series starring Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji, and others in key roles. Somebody is a social media platform that connects people together. When the platform is linked to a murder, an employee, along with her friends, one of whom is a detective, tries to unravel the mystery.

Also read: Binge on these 11 movies and 4 web series releasing today on OTTs this weekend

#5 Dead to Me S3

Created by Liz Feldman, Dead to Me is an American black comedy series starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, and others in key roles. Dead to Me revolves around Jen and Judy, who meet at a grief support group. While Jen is mourning her husband, who gets killed in a road accident, Judy tells that she recently lost her fiancee to a heart attack. But who is Judy in real? How is Judy connected to Jen’s loss?

#6 CAT

Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role and Survinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Kavya Thapar, Gurinder Makna, and others in supporting roles, CAT is a Hindi crime thriller series. The plot follows an ex-police informant who has to take up the task one more time to save his brother’s life. When he infiltrates a drug empire on a mission, he discovers a connection between it and his dark past.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on the new web series on Netflix.