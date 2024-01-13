Explore the raw intricacies of human relationships and the thrilling mysteries in these six Malayalam movies on OTT, each presenting a unique and compelling style of storytelling. Anticipate a captivating experience that transcends the ordinary. Consider placing these movies at the top of your watchlist for the upcoming festive weekend, offering not just entertainment but also opportunities to forge deeper bonds with your loved ones. Let the magic of Malayalam cinema enhance your holiday celebrations, creating moments of joy, connection, and shared enjoyment with family and friends.

Antony

Father Paul Kattakayam, played by Chemban Vinod Jose, dedicates his life to protecting Ann Mary. Meanwhile, Antony, a local gangster takes over the city’s ageing don, Avaran, and asserts his control over Avaran City. Ann Mary’s initial resentment towards Antony gradually dissipates, giving way to an unexpected sense of reliance, reminiscent of a daughter’s bond with her father. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, it delivers an honest and engaging experience, proving a worthwhile investment for your entertainment buck.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video.

Rajini

Naveen and Gowri, siblings who began their journey to unveil the identity of Rajini, a murderer soon find themselves entangled in a situation of chaos and danger. This 9.2 IMDb-rated movie promises the unravelling of events and suspense, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats as it introduces them to unexpected twists and turns.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video.

Philips

A family entertainer that depicts the events that disrupt the happy lives of the Philips family. This two-hour movie effectively connects the audience with the characters, showcasing how they collaboratively overcome challenges to restore their normalcy. It certainly deserves a spot on your must-watch list for the weekend.

OTT Platform- Manorama Max.

Kaathal – The Core

Matthew, a middle-aged man, is preparing for local body elections when his wife, Omana, initiates divorce proceedings, sparking speculations about Matthew’s sexuality. The central narrative of ‘Kaathal’ revolves around the unfolding legal proceedings amidst public scrutiny. The film delves into the challenges encountered by individuals in the LGBTQ+ community as they navigate societal acceptance, beautifully portraying themes of love and the quest for societal embrace. The movie indeed is a breakthrough for the Malayalam film industry and “Kaathal” is worth the watch.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video

Perilloor Premier League

The story centres on a woman unexpectedly thrust into the role of village president while searching for love. The narrative is a blend of humour and unforeseen circumstances, presenting a challenging yet beautiful journey in maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. It is a must-watch movie based on the reviews and likes of the audience.

OTT Platform- Disney Plus Hotstar

Tholvi F.C.

The movie ‘Tholvi F.C.’ is a captivating exploration of the challenges individuals encounter at various life stages while pursuing their dreams. It intricately weaves together the stories of characters spanning different ages, shedding light on their struggles, aspirations, and the obstacles obstructing their pursuit of passion. The film showcases how individuals from diverse generations display resilience and unwavering determination. The viewers suggest that you drop everything and watch this film this festive weekend.

OTT Platform- Amazon Prime Video.

The varied experiences offered by Antony, Rajini, Philips, Kaathal, Perilloor Premier League, and Tholvi F.C. reflect the richness of storytelling in the Malayalam film industry. Whether seeking suspense, family drama, or social commentary, these films deliver, making them essential additions to your watchlist. So, grab your festive food, settle into your favorite spots, and let the magic of Malayalam movies on OTT unfold before you.

