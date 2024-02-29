Buckle up, Netflix lovers! On 29 February, Netflix India’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event brought in a new wave of teasers and posters, setting up our screens for a slew of movies and web series to come. The event gave us an exclusive sneak peek at all the thrilling originals that one can expect in 2024. Check out the lineup for all that’s upcoming and exciting –

Bringing in the Bollywood Magic

Headlining the 2024 slate is “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, an eight-part epic period drama by Bollywood maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in the red-light district of Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, promising a gripping tale.

Netflix is also amplifying its partnership with Yash Raj Films, and they have teased three highly anticipated projects as part of their 2024 lineup. “Mandala Murders”, is a crime thriller intricately connecting villains, victims, survivors, and detectives. “Maharaj”, a period feature, is an ode to humanity’s spirit to do good, while “Vijay 69”, led by Anupam Kher, is a quirky slice-of-life film about a sexagenarian taking on a triathlon.

Adding to the excitement was the first look at “Do Patti”, a drama-thriller starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, set in the mesmerizing hills of North India and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Diverse Genres, Unconventional Narratives

Unveiling a mix of drama, suspense, and humor, Netflix’s slate includes Anubhav Sinha’s “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, and Excel Entertainment’s “Dabba Cartel”, which is about housewives forming a drug cartel, and the courtroom comedy, “Maamla Legal Hai”, starring Ravi Kishan.

For unscripted content, Netflix introduced, “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” featuring the beloved Kapil Sharma – and guess who? Sunil Grover! Netflix will also dive into Indian documentaries, with “Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous”, on the life of Indian rapper Yo-Yo Honey Singh, and “The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan”, exploring the intense cricket rivalry between both teams.

Returning fan favorites include “Kota Factory Season 3”, “Mismatched Season 3”, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2”, and “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives”. Neeraj Panday’s cop franchise is also back with a new season, “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,” promising a tale of betrayal and redemption.

Netflix also secured streaming rights to upcoming theatrical films like “Devara,” “Pushpa: The Rule,” “Indian 2,” and “Baby John”.

To know more about what Netflix has on its agenda for the rest of the year, watch the preview here:

As Netflix keeps dropping hints, our excitement levels are through the roof! The ‘Next on Netflix’ event showed us that the months ahead will bring in gripping narratives, star-studded performances, and binge-worthy moments to our lives. This exciting 2024 lineup from Netflix is worth looking out for. A year full of streaming and binge-watching awaits!