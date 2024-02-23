Looking for the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a cozy night in? The Viral Fever (TVF) has you covered with a plethora of entertaining shows that are sure to keep you hooked. Known for its unique storytelling, relatable characters, and a perfect blend of humor and emotion, TVF has carved a niche for itself in the digital entertainment space. Here are seven TVF shows that you can binge-watch this weekend for a delightful and relaxing experience.

Permanent Roommates

Follow the story of commitment-wary Tanya and Mikesh in “Permanent Roommates”. Mikesh, Tanya’s overeager long-distance boyfriend, returns to India from the United States with a surprising plan – to ask Tanya to marry him. This romantic comedy series navigates the complexities of relationships, commitment, and the humorous challenges that arise when two individuals with different perspectives on love and marriage find themselves sharing a permanent space together.

Available on: Zee5

ImMature

Follow the lives of three teenage boys – Dhruv, Chacha, and Chutney – in their final year of high school. “ImMature” beautifully captures the everyday ups and downs of being a teenager, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, and the myriad of challenges that come with adolescence.

Available on: MX player and Amazon Prime Video

Pitchers

Dive into the entrepreneurial world with “Pitchers,” a series that follows the journey of four friends as they navigate the challenges of starting their own business. Packed with humor and relatable moments, this show is a must-watch for those with big dreams.

Available on: TVF Play and Zee5

Tripling

Join three siblings – Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan – in “Tripling” as they embark on a road trip together. Divorced, jobless, and seemingly hopeless, the trio starts a hilarious journey of self-discovery, exploring the complexities of family relationships. This heartwarming series is a perfect blend of humor and emotional moments, making it a must-watch for those navigating the challenges of adulthood.

Available on: TVF Play and Zee5

Flames

Enter the world of “Flames,” where Rajat, the class topper, finds his world turned upside down when he falls for Ishita, a new student in their tuition classes. This delightful series beautifully captures the innocence and charm of teenage romance, making it a nostalgic and heartwarming binge-watch. Transport yourself back to the days of teenage romance with its 4 seasons.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Gullak

A must-watch gem, “Gullak” invites you into the charming lanes of heartland India, presenting a collection of endearing and relatable stories from the Mishra family. Contrary to the expected tales of small-town life which usually explore tend to explore themes of complexity, crime, and revenge, “Gullak” offers a heartwarming alternative. Follow the Mishra family – Santosh, Shanti, Annu, and Aman – as they navigate life, sprinkled with humor, cleverness, and a generous serving of familial love.

Available on: Sony LIV

The Aam Aadmi Family

“The Aam Aadmi Family” revolves around the Sharmas—a middle-class clan dealing with everyday challenges in a relatable way. The show, a mix of emotions and comedy, follows the family’s journey as they tackle common issues, finding simple solutions and moments of happiness. With flawless performances, it is a great, light-hearted watch that captures the essence of middle-class life.

Available on: Zee5