Watching a web series is one of the best ways to entertain yourself, especially if you are a binge-watcher. This week of December, a number of web series are releasing on OTTs. From exciting Korean dramas to captivating Indian thrillers, these series are sure to give you all the reasons to be excited.

Here is the list of binge-worthy web series releasing this week of December on OTTs.

CAT

Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role and Survinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Kavya Thapar, Gurinder Makna, and others in supporting roles, CAT is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller series. The plot follows an ex-police informant who has to take up the task one more time to save his brother’s life. When he infiltrates a drug empire on a mission, he discovers a connection between it and his dark past.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 December 2022

Faadu- A Love Story

Two broken people meet under unlikely circumstances and find new hope in life. As they befriend each other, the bond of love sprouts between them. Faadu- A Love Story stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Pavali Gulati, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed this series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 December 2022

Connect

Connect is a Korean supernatural thriller series starring Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Kim Hye-jun, and others in key roles. A bunch of human traffickers kidnap the protagonist and steal one of his eyes. The lead character soon starts having visions from his stolen eye and sets on a chase for a serial killer.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 7 December 2022

Smiley

Starring Miki Esparbe, Carlos Cuevas, and others in crucial roles, Smiley is an A-rated rom-com. The protagonist suffers a love disappointment and sends a voicemail to his boyfriend in a fit of rage. When the note is received by another man, their lives take significant turns.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 December 2022

Fall

Fall is a multilingual mystery thriller series that follows an amnesic patient with trust issues who struggles to recollect the past. After an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the lead character finds it tough to trust even the closest of her friends and family. A secret buried deep inside her brain is to be discovered to unravel the mystery. The series stars Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 9 December 2022

Money Heist Korea S2

The popular action thriller series which kept most of us entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown is back with a Korean version. Featuring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, and others in the characters from the original Spanish version, the Korean version of Money Heist was directed by Hong-sun Kim. The plot revolves around a well-planned robbery of the mint of unified Korea by a group of people with criminal histories and deep pasts. How they manage to loot the entire mint behind closed doors and escape the army and police form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 December 2022

The Most Beautiful Flower

Starring Esmeralda Soto, Isabel Yudice, Alicia Velez, and others, The Most Beautiful Flower is a Mexican teen comedy created by Michelle Rodriguez and Fernanda Hernandez. Mich, a curvy and curly schoolgirl, is on a mission to prove to everyone that though she is not among the popular personalities, she is a superstar of her own sort.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 December 2022

Moving in with Malaika

This docuseries is a deeper insight into the daily life of Malaika Arora, the fitness and beauty icon of Bollywood. Moving in with Malaika consists of titbits from her closest friends and family and follows her daily routine.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 5 December 2022

