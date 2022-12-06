This week of December looks very busy for binge-watchers, with as many as 14 entertaining movies releasing on OTTs. From a thrilling Telugu action drama to a childhood favourite fantasy drama, the content looks top-notch and will leave no stone unturned to keep us occupied.

Finding it tough to fit them all in a single article, we have split the list into two.

Read part one here: Catch up with these 7 movies releasing this week of December on OTTs

Here is part two of the list of movies releasing on OTTs this week of December.

Yashoda

Yashoda is a recent psychological thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and was directed by Hari-Harish. The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life forms the major chunk of Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others play key roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 December 2022

Witness

Starring Shraddha Srinath, Rohini, Azhagam Perumal, and others in key roles, Witness is a political crime drama directed by Deepak. When 340 murders go unquestioned and unsolved, a grieving mother raises her voice against the corrupt police system being run by the corporates. How is manual scavenging killing people? What do wealthy corporates have to do with this?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 December 2022

Ananta- The Eternal

Shubho, an out-of-work young man surviving on an ancestral property, and Mishtu, a schoolteacher, are two emotionally scarred individuals trying to fight off their past. As Mishtu walks past Shubho’s residence every day, they both exchange looks but never talk. What is the unexplained connection between them? Ananta- The Eternal is a Bengali drama directed by Abhinandan Dutta and stars Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Sohini Sarkar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 December 2022

Doctor G

Doctor G is a Hindi college comedy-drama directed by Annubhuti Kashyap and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. A doctor with a strong inclination towards orthopaedics is forced to take up gynaecology. Both his personal and professional lives face a rough patch as he has to deal with his emotionally deprived mother, a senior he falls in love with, and the complications of being a male gynaecologist.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 December 2022

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is an animated adventure comedy directed by Matt Danner. Nick Daley, son of Larry Daley, follows his father’s footsteps and takes charge as the night guard at the Museum of Natural History. When he forgets to lock the base door, an old foe, Kahmunrah, rises again with a new plan to take over the world. How will Nick put him to rest again?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 9 December 2022

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Directed by Alberto Arnaut Estrada, this is a true crime investigative docu-film that follows the murders in Narvarte, Mexico, in 2015. This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighbourhood of Mexico.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 December 2022

The Marriage App

Starring Luisana Lopilato, Christina Castano, and Juan Minujin in the lead roles, The Marriage App is a rom-com directed by Sebastian De Caro. A couple going through a crisis find a solution in an app that rewards them for doing good deeds for each other. But things go out of hand when the obsession to gain points on the app gets intense.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 December 2022

