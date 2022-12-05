Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of November proved to be entertaining, and December seems to be better, with 7 interesting movies releasing this week on OTT. From an action-packed Telugu entertainer to a Tamil rom-com and an interesting Malayalam flick, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

Here is the list of movies releasing this week on OTT platforms to keep you entertained during the cold month of December.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Like, Share and Subscribe is a hilarious Telugu action drama. Viplav is a happy-go-lucky travel vlogger who runs a YouTube channel called Guvva Vihari. While on one of his journeys, he meets Vasudha and unleashes his flirting skills to flatter her. But soon, their journey turns perilous as they fall into a naxal trap that puts them in a life-threatening situation. With Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, the movie features Sudarshan, Brahmaji, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 December 2022

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is a Telugu action drama starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, and Catherine Teresa in the lead roles. Siddhu, an IAS officer who is yet to receive a posting, lands in a village for his love interest Swathi and understands that Macherla has been struggling under the weight of a cruel man’s oppression since the 1990s. Eventually, he gets posted to the same district and swings into a lot of action to prove that IAS officers are not always soft and calm. The movie features Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 9 December 2022

Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. An orthodox middle-class IT employee falls in love with his trendy colleague. Things soon go his way as they both get intimate, but it all starts falling apart when he expresses his feelings for her. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 9 December 2022

Blurr

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles, Blurr is an upcoming Hindi horror thriller directed by Ajay Bahl. This film is a remake of a Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes and marks Taapsee’s production debut. Blurr is the story of a woman who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate her twin sister’s death.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 9 December 2022

The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is an upcoming Tamil docufilm directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. This heartwarming film portrays the lives of Bomman and Bellie, who bring an orphaned elephant, Raghu, into their lives. How this new addition to their tiny family makes the world a better place to live for them is beautifully captured amongst the rural landscapes of Tamil Nadu.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 December 2022

Roy

Roy is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sija Rose, and Shine Tom Chacko in the leading roles. Teena is a journalist investigating the case of a missing author. On the course, the journalist goes missing as well, leaving her husband, Roy, worried and puzzled. As the investigation goes on, disturbing truths are revealed.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 December 2022

Coffee with Kadhal

Coffee with Kadhal is a Tamil rom-com directed by Sundar C and stars Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in leading roles. The plot follows a family of six- a father, a mother, three brothers, and a sister. While the eldest son is responsible and pleases his father, the rest of the brothers live by their own rules. The rest of the movie revolves around the dramatic events in the family.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 9 December 2022

Tell us in the comments which one of these movies releasing this week of December month on OTT you're most excited about.