Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be receiving heavy rainfall between 7 to 9 December 2022, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). A low pressure over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas will lead to heavy rains.

According to the IMD’s report, a low-pressure area has been formed over the southern Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean-Strait of Malacca. The cyclonic circulation, which extends up to mid-tropospheric levels, will likely move northwest and further concentrate into a great depression over the Bay of Bengal by today, 6 December 2022, evening.

This fast-moving weather system is expected to make landfall and cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh between 7 and 9 December 2022. The wind speed over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to reach up to 90 kmph. Though a forecast has not yet been published by the IMD, the officials are awaiting a clearer picture by the end of the day.

The sea conditions are expected to be rough during this period, and the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the ocean until the weather subsides.

