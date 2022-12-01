Causing major concerns to the locals of Vizag, an increase in dry air has led to the depletion of the Air Quality Index (AQI) to an alarming rate of 231, the poorest in Andhra Pradesh. The AQI is a metric of air purity, ranging between 0-500, that determines the amount of pollutants and dust particles in the air. According to Andhra Pradesh Weatherman Sai Praneeth, dry air traps pollutant particles and causes a spike in air pollution levels.

A recent report states that the Air Quality Index in Vizag, which stands at 231, lies in the Purple Zone, the second-most dangerous zone. As per the AQI chart, the cities in the Purple Zone are prone to health risks ranging from breathing issues to dust accumulation in the lungs.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the AP Weatherman said that the typically moist and humid air in Vizag is currently in a contrast. He added that the city would experience hotter mornings owing to the depletion of AQI. In his report, he stated Tirupathi, at 217, is second to Vizag in poor AQI.

With minimal rainfall in the foreseeable future, Vizagites see no indications of the betterment of air purity. This alarming spike can be attributed to the increased use of private vehicles over public transport, industrial fumes, burning down garbage, and other harmful activities.

