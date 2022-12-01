The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train will likely start operations in February 2023. The services of this high-speed train were announced in November, and trial runs for the same are expected to occur this month.

The new Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train, which is being allocated to run via Vijayawada, is said to run along the lines of the Janma Bhoomi Express. Passengers from Visakhapatnam can now reach Secunderabad in eight hours compared to the previous twelve to fourteen hours. Railway officials are yet to confirm the exact route of the train, but sources say that it will initially run between Vizag and Vijayawada and later connect to Secunderabad. The official details of the same are yet to be released.

Also read: Fisherman accidentally traps 5 feet long sea snake in net, images shock netizens.

According to sources, the train will be on tracks between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by the end of the year and will likely connect Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad by February 2023.

The AC train with 16 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1,128 seats. It can touch the speed of 100 km/h within 52 seconds and reach up to 160 km/h on our existing tracks. It may be remembered that the Prime Minister of India recently launched the first Vande Bharat Express in South India between Mysore and Chennai via Bengaluru. The new proposed route between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada will be the second route in the South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely launch the train, which is set to become a boon for frequent travellers between Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.