In the rarest occurrences, a fisherman from Vizag unexpectedly caught a 5 feet long sea snake on his hunt for fish. This shocked the local fisherfolk, followed by viral videos and pictures on social media.

According to the fisherman, he was on his regular hunt at the Sagar Nagar beach when something heavy fell into his net. Upon pulling it out of the water, the visual shocked him as he saw a 5 feet long Hydrophis Gracilis, called a sea snake by the unversed.

One of the fisheries department officials stated that this snake primarily resides deep sea unless it ventures near the coast in search of food. He also added that Hydrophis Gracilis survives on small fish and sea organisms.

The sea snake caught by the Vizag fisherman is said to have the ability to move very fast in the water, alongside being venomous. It is said that its bite can take lives in rapid succession, and instant medical attention must be given. The trapped snake was later released into the sea.

