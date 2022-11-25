The quick downpour of rainfall this morning has cooled the temperatures down in Vizag City, Andhra Pradesh and across the southern peninsular. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that widespread rains are likely until 28 November 2022 over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD reported that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near South Coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked. It also added that a fresh cyclonic circulation would likely emerge over the north Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours. This new circulation will cause isolated to scattered rains, light to moderate, over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana up to 28 November 2022.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, B Sai Praneeth, famously called the AP Weatherman, said, “An irregular trough over the Bay of Bengal caused unexpected rains today morning in Vizag City.” The weather expert said that the current monsoon circulation may or may not touch Vizag over the next three days. “We can expect isolated rains over South Coastal AP and Tamil Nadu until 28 November, but North AP might be a touch and go.”

The IMD has also reported that isolated rainfall can be expected over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially over the Rayalaseema and Yanam Districts. The IMD Amaravti Head Sagili Karunasagar has issued no rainfall warning.

