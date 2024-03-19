The weather patterns are shifting, and the residents of Visakhapatnam might need to keep their umbrellas handy. Thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate to heavy rains, are currently observed in the interiors of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and northeastern Telangana. This weather activity is expected to gradually move towards Coastal Odisha and north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has forecasted rainfall for North Coastal Andhra for the coming days. This is due to the influence of a trough that extends from Jharkhand to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Isolated places in the region are also expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for three days starting from today, 19 March.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 19 to 21 March, said the report. These changing weather patterns will ensure that coastal Andhra receives substantial precpitation.

Prominent Andhra districts, including Amravati, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam, are forecasted to experience a few spells of rain or thunderstorms till Thursday, 21 March. Despite the expected rainfall, temperatures are likely to rise by 1-2 degrees and the usual hot and humid weather is expected to keep prevailing in the region over the next five days.

In anticipation of the wet weather, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Telangana and a yellow watch for Coastal Andhra on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, only a yellow watch will remain in effect over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.