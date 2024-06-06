Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Karnataka, South Maharashtra, Telangana and coastal Andhra, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Besides, a cyclonic circulation is spread in the surrounding areas of Rayalaseema and another is spread in the coastal Karnataka region, according to the authority.

Under its influence, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to experience rain with isolated thundershowers on Thursday.

Rain with scattered thundershowers is likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Friday.

As monsoon advances in Andhra Pradesh, people have been advised to be alert during thunderstorms. Additionally, they are advised to avoid using electrical devices connected to electrical outlets, and be wary of contact with metal objects and running water. Farmers working in the fields, agricultural labourers and shepherds are advised not to stay under trees, poles, towers and in public places.

Read also- Monsoon advances into Rayalaseema in AP

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.