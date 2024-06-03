The southwest monsoon, which set in Kerala a couple of days ago, advanced into the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and it is likely to spread onto the entire State in two to three days, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). In a statement issued, APSDMA Managing Director, Ronanki, has said that besides the advancement of monsoon, a depression lies in the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely in the districts of Parvatipuram Manyam, ASR, NTR, Guntur Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati. Similarly, the districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Nellore are likely to experience moderate rainfall.

Ronanki has advised farmers and farm labourers in Andhra Pradesh to be alert in view of the oncoming monsoon, and not to take shelter under trees and towers when it rains.

The city of Visakhapatnam experienced rain in the last two days bringing some relief from hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, Anaparti in East Godavari district recorded a rainfall of 53.7 mm as of 5:00 pm on Sunday, followed by Mummidivaram (47.7 mm), Punganur (33 mm), Gandepalli in Kakinada (23.2 mm), and Anantagiri in Alluri districts (22 mm).

