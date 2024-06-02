Even as all arrangements are in place for the counting of votes on 4 June, exit polls were out on 1 July giving mixed projections. While the majority of national survey agencies predicted a win for the TDP-BJP-JSP combine during the exit polls, some psephologists in the Andhra Pradesh, including Ara Mastan, who predicted correctly the result of all earlier elections, indicated a win for the ruling YSRCP.

The majority of national agencies projected 110-140 seats for the combine out of 175 in the Assembly and 18 to 22 in the Lok Sabha.

However, some survey agencies in the State like Aatma Sakshi, Ara Mastan and Naganna gave an edge to the YSRCP predicting 95 to 120 seats for the ruling party. Similarly, the TV 9 channel gave an edge to the YSRCP. It predicted the party would form the government by winning 95 to 105 seats out of 175.

According to Ara Mastan, several Ministers in the Jagan Cabinet, including Roja and Gudivada Amarnath, will lose the election, while Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will win with thumping majority from Pulivendula, Kuppam and Pithapuram constituencies respectively.

According to majority surveys as presented in the exit polls, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine will win the maximum number of seats in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of the YSRCP claimed majority surveys indicate a clear win for the party.

The elections were held in the State, along with the Lok Sabha polls on 13 May leaving a long gap for the counting of votes, giving scope for a lot of speculation and interesting debates on news channels. Betting gangs have been busy since the end of polling placing huge amounts on results. All speculations and predictions will come to an end in just two days as tables are ready for the counting of votes.

