December is here, which means cold temperatures and cosy blankets. With the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and the release of interesting movies at the theatres, our weekend plans look bright and loaded. If you are planning for a sleepover or a movie marathon with your gang in the comfort of your home, look no further. As many as four Telugu, three Tamil, four other movies, and four web series are releasing today for us to binge-watch this weekend of December on OTTs.

Read on for the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTTs.

Yashoda

Yashoda is a recent psychological thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and was directed by Hari-Harish. The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life forms the major chunk of Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others play key roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Like, Share and Subscribe

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Like, Share and Subscribe is a hilarious Telugu action drama. Viplav is a happy-go-lucky travel vlogger who runs a YouTube channel called Guvva Vihari. While on one of his journeys, he meets Vasudha and unleashes his flirting skills to flatter her. But soon, their journey turns perilous as they fall into a naxal trap that puts them in a life-threatening situation. With Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, the movie features Sudarshan, Brahmaji, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is a Telugu action drama starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, and Catherine Teresa in the lead roles. Siddhu, an IAS officer who is yet to receive a posting, lands in a village for his love interest Swathi and understands that Macherla has been struggling under the weight of a cruel man’s oppression since the 1990s. Eventually, he gets posted to the same district and swings into a lot of action to prove that IAS officers are not always soft and calm. The movie features Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. An orthodox middle-class IT employee falls in love with his trendy colleague. Things soon go his way as they both get intimate, but it all starts falling apart when he expresses his feelings for her. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Blurr

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles, Blurr is an upcoming Hindi horror thriller directed by Ajay Bahl. This film is a remake of a Spanish film, Julia’s Eyes and marks Taapsee’s production debut. Blurr is the story of a woman who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate her twin sister’s death.

OTT platform: Zee5

Roy

Roy is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sija Rose, and Shine Tom Chacko in the leading roles. Teena is a journalist investigating the case of a missing author. On the course, the journalist goes missing as well, leaving her husband, Roy, worried and puzzled. As the investigation goes on, disturbing truths are revealed.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Parole

Parole is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Dwarakh Raj and features RS Karthik, Linga, Kalpika Ganesh, and Monisha Murali in key roles. Karikalan is a prisoner who comes out of jail on parole to perform his mother’s last rites. Will he mend things with his estranged brother, Kovalan? Will Kovalan accept Karikalan as his brother, forgetting his criminal deeds in the past?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Har Har Mahadev

Har Har Mahadev is a historical war drama revolving around the Battle of Pavan Khind. The movie stars Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles and Amruta Khanvilkar, Nishigandha Wad, Sayali Sanjeev, and others as supporting characters. The film unfolds around how Baju Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji, led his army of 300 men into a battle against 12,000 Bijapuri soldiers.

OTT platform: Zee5

Coffee with Kadhal

Coffee with Kadhal is a Tamil rom-com directed by Sundar C and stars Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in leading roles. The plot follows a family of six- a father, a mother, three brothers, and a sister. While the eldest son is responsible and pleases his father, the rest of the brothers live by their own rules. The rest of the movie revolves around the dramatic events in the family.

OTT platform: Zee5

Witness

Starring Shraddha Srinath, Rohini, Azhagam Perumal, and others in key roles, Witness is a political crime drama directed by Deepak. When 340 murders go unquestioned and unsolved, a grieving mother raises her voice against the corrupt police system being run by the corporates. How is manual scavenging killing people? What do wealthy corporates have to do with this?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is an animated adventure comedy directed by Matt Danner. Nick Daley, son of Larry Daley, follows his father’s footsteps and takes charge as the night guard at the Museum of Natural History. When he forgets to lock the base door, an old foe, Kahmunrah, rises again with a new plan to take over the world. How will Nick put him to rest again?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Here are web series releasing today on OTTs.

CAT

Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role and Survinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Kavya Thapar, Gurinder Makna, and others in supporting roles, CAT is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller series. The plot follows an ex-police informant who has to take up the task one more time to save his brother’s life. When he infiltrates a drug empire on a mission, he discovers a connection between it and his dark past.

OTT platform: Netflix

Faadu

Two broken people meet under unlikely circumstances and find new hope in life. As they befriend each other, the bond of love sprouts between them. Faadu- A Love Story stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Pavali Gulati, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed this series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Fall

Fall is a multilingual mystery thriller series that follows an amnesic patient with trust issues who struggles to recollect the past. After an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the lead character finds it tough to trust even the closest of her friends and family. A secret buried deep inside her brain is to be discovered to unravel the mystery. The series stars Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area S2

The popular action thriller series which kept most of us entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown is back with a Korean version. Featuring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, and others in the characters from the original Spanish version, the Korean version of Money Heist was directed by Hong-sun Kim. The plot revolves around a well-planned robbery of the mint of unified Korea by a group of people with criminal histories and deep pasts. How they manage to loot the entire mint behind closed doors and escape the army and police form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTTs you are watching this weekend of December.