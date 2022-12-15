Rumours, talks and debates around Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh seems to be coming true with each passing day. Members of the ruling YSRC Party have explicitly addressed the media and have announced that the work on building Visakhapatnam as the state capital will commence soon.

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman and YSRC Party regional co-ordinator YV Subba Reddy, after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the party office at Yendada, addressed the media. The top member said that Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, and work for the same shall begin once the legal issues are sorted out.

The party members also said that the YSRCP District Office will be converted into a party office, and the first phase of this will be completed within two months. A 24×7 call centre in all party offices for workers and people is also on their new agenda.

While addressing the media, Reddy also said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay the foundation stone for the Bhogapauram International Airport in January 2023.

It may be remembered that in the past, Minister of Information Technology, Gudivada Amarnath stated that the decision of capital is not in the hands of a few selfish people and reiterated that the capital needs to be built in a developed area and not in rural areas.

He also said that there is a sufficient number of buildings available in the City of Destiny to allocate all government offices and guest houses on a temporary basis until permanent constructions are completed. There is no requirement to allocate private properties, he added.

