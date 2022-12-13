On Sunday, 11 December 2022, a group of burglars carried out multiple robberies in the Vizag Steel Plant township. According to the police, the culprits primarily targeted locked residences. An estimate of the stolen items’ worth is yet to be made.

As per the report, the accused in these robberies broke into house numbers 206-D, 327-D, and 308-C in sector 11 of the Vizag Steel Plant township. One and a half tulas of gold was stolen from house number 206-D, the residence of an employee named Kishore Singh. Singh, who had to work on Sunday night, had locked the door from the outside and left. Later that night, the thieves silently broke into the house while Singh’s wife was sleeping and stole the gold.

Also read: Vizag City Task Force cracks whip on ganja sale, three arrested in two separate cases

The police reported similar robberies in two other employee quarters belonging to A Srinivasa Rao and Raju, who were out of town on the day of the incident. A list of items looted from these two residences is to be made on the return of Srinivasa Rao and Raju. The cops registered a case and are conducting a further investigation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.