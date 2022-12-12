On Sunday, 11 December 2022, the Vizag City Task Force arrested three men in two separate cases for possessing ganja. The officials state that the total ganja caught weighed 28 kilos. The accused in these cases also included two minors.

In one of the ganja cases, the Vizag City Task Force raided a private travel office in Dwaraka Nagar. The officials arrested a minor for possessing 26 kilos of the illicit substance. Further, the case was handed over to the Dwaraka Police Station.

In another case, the CTF arrested a minor and a native of Araku near Kancharapalem based on a tip regarding the ganja sale. Upon conducting raids, the officials learnt that P Subhash (18) and the minor were in possession of 2.5 kilos of ganja. The case was handed over to the Kancharapalem Police Station.

