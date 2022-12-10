In a strange incident, the Visakhapatnam District Police arrested five students in Padmanabham Mandal for stealing goats from the local farmers and herders. These stealings came to light when a farmer raised a complaint on 6 December 2022 that five of his goats were missing.

Based on the farmer’s complaint, the Padmanabham Police visited a local weekly market, where they identified the stolen goats. The police learnt that the students had been stealing the animals and selling them to Shiek Abdullah, a vendor at the market, at Rs 10,000-20,000 per goat.

The culprits, two students of Raghu Engineering College, a student of Avanthi Engineering College, a commerce student and an ITI student, have been carrying out this mischief with the aid of an auto driver, Behara Ramesh. Upon questioning Abdullah, the cops traced the students and arrested them along with the auto driver who assisted them.

The students arrested for stealing goats were identified as Ganta Gautam and Y Bheema Raju of Raghu Engineering College, B Sunny Krishna Mohan of Avanthi Engineering College, Ch Bhargav of Gowri Degree College, and K Sai Kumar studying ITI in Visakhapatnam. The police also arrested Sheik Abdullah.

When questioned, the students expressed that they committed these crimes to earn extra money, as their parents’ pocket money was insufficient. The police added that these students have been committing similar thefts over the past two months and stole around 20 goats.

