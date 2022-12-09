On Thursday, 8 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 20-year-old boy for cyber bullying and blackmailing a third-year architecture student. According to the police, the accused, K Bhargav (20), was pursuing BBM in a private college in the city and befriended the victim a year ago. The police filed a rape case against him based on a complaint by the victim’s family.

Bhargav, a resident of Juttada, and the victim, a resident of Simhachalam, fell in love a year ago and got physically close. On learning that he is addicted to illicit activities, the girl distanced him. Enraged, Bhargav started sending out abusive messages and blackmailed her that he would post their intimate images on social media.

On 5 December, the victim and her brother went to Bhargav’s residence and confronted his family. Nevertheless, the accused continued to blackmail the girl and sent messages. Later, the culprit’s mother went to the girl’s residence and got into a fight with her family for accusing her son.

The girl’s family dialled 100 and raised a complaint against the culprit. Based on this, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered a rape case and arrested the accused for cyber bullying and blackmailing the victim.

