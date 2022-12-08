In a tragic turn of events, Sashikala, a 20-year-old girl who got stuck between a train and the platform at Duvvada Railway Station in Visakhapatnam District, died today while undergoing treatment. The officials stated extreme pain and pressure as the reason behind the girl’s death.

Last morning, the girl slipped into the gap while deboarding the Guntur-Rayagada Express. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescue team and other officials put one-and-half hour-long efforts into freeing Sashikala from trouble. In videos that went viral on social media, the girl was seen in severe pain as the officials huddled to rescue her. Reportedly, Sashikala’s ankle twisted, hampering her from forcing herself out by herself. Later, the officials cut off a part of the platform to free the girl.

Upon rescuing the girl stuck in the gap between the train and the platform at Duvvada Railway Station, the officials shifted her to KIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam District to treat the injuries.

