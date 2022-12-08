On Wednesday, 7 December 2022, a tragic fire accident was reported in Bilala Colony, Seethammadaara, Visakhapatnam. As per the reports, a 19-year-old specially-able girl fell victim to this unfortunate incident and died on the spot. A 90-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were also in the house that caught fire yesterday and sustained injuries.

Reportedly, an oil lamp caused the fire breakout in the said residence in Seethammadaara. Upon gaining information about this fire accident, the Visakhapatnam Police and firefighting trucks reached the spot immediately to control the situation.

Later, the injured persons and the deceased girl were shifted to KGH. A further investigation into this case is on course.

