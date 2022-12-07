In a bizarre incident reported near Visakhapatnam this morning, a 20-year-old girl got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform at Duvvada Railway Station. This unfortunate mishap occurred while Sashikala, a first-year MCA student, was deboarding the Guntur-Rayagada Express. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescue team and other officials put one-and-half hour-long efforts into freeing the girl from trouble.

In videos that went viral on social media, the girl was seen in severe pain as the officials huddled to rescue her. Reportedly, Sashikala’s ankle twisted, hampering her from forcing herself out by herself. Later, the officials cut off a part of the platform to free the girl.

Upon rescuing the girl stuck in the gap between the train and the platform at Duvvada Railway Station, the officials shifted her to a hospital in Visakhapatnam District to treat the injuries. This led to a delay of several trains running through the station.

