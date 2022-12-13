Rumours of another cyclone in the Bay of Bengal have been doing rounds on the internet, leaving everyone in coastal Andhra Pradesh drowning in fear. Weather expert Sai Praneeth Burah has doused these claims and cleared the air.

Cyclone Mandous, which lashed many parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, created a lot of damage to crops, leaving many farmers in distress. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review meeting regarding the same and announced relief measures to all those affected. Following this, a rumour began to spread that a new cyclone is forming over the Bay of Bengal. Named cyclone Moga, new articles said that it will severely affect AP.

The truth to this fake news is that there is no new cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. “Cyclone Mandous has weakened and is moving away from the Indian coast towards Oman. Rains over the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, over areas of Kurnool and Anantapur, can be expected today. AP will be free from rainfall from tomorrow,” said the weather expert, Sai Praneeth.

No rains will likely occur for the rest of the week for the entire region of East Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about Vizag and surrounding areas, Praneeth said, “A low pressure is expected to form next week over the Bay of Bengal, and rains may occur in Vizag, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts depending on its movement.”

