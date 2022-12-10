Heavy rains lashed south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday morning as the cyclone Mandous made landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Rayalseema Districts and Tirupati have received very heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm, clocking in approximately 281 mm in the last 24 hours. Naidupeta of the Tirupati district has recorded the highest rainfall in this period. All south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry were alerted beforehand by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the cyclone. National Disaster Rescue Forces (NDRF) and State Disaster Rescue Forces (SDRF) were kept on standby for unforeseen causalities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review meeting with concerned officials to assess the damages caused by cyclone Mandous. Collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayaa districts have been alerted to open relief camps in necessary areas.

The rains are expected to continue over the next two days; hence, residents of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially fishermen, have been warned against venturing into the sea. Cyclone alert messages have already been sent out to all subscribed numbers of the affected areas through Common Alert Protocol (CAP).

