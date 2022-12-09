Approximately 10 students below the age of 14 have been severely affected by a chlorine gas leak in a swimming pool in Vijayawada District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The unfortunate accident occurred late on Wednesday night when 10 swimmers were practising in the swimming pool. A chlorine gas leak into the 50-meter pool affected all 10 swimmers who immediately complained of ill health in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. They were immediately shifted to a nearby government hospital.

According to reports, the students were preparing for a competition which was to take place on 11 December 2022 in Eluru. The supervisor allowed the students who took permission to use to pool late at night. A malfunction in the system led to the leakage, according to reports. The students are now recovering and are said to be out of danger.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: 20YO girl stuck between train and platform at Duvvada dies during treatment

While addressing the media, Rambabu, the supervisor of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swimming Pool, said that the leakage happened as the equipment and the gas cylinder were old.

Officials visited the hospital and enquired about the health of all 10 students, while the parents blamed the negligence of concerned authorities.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more timely updates.