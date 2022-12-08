An alert has been sounded in various districts of South Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Mandous gets closer to the coastline.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning issued a cyclone alert for coastal Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places is expected to hit Prakasam District, Nellore and Tirupati on the South Coast of Andhra Pradesh. Following the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, the cyclonic storm has intensified, according to reports.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has already sent out alert messages about Cyclone Mandous to over a million subscribers and is regularly monitoring the progress of the cyclonic storm. For any unforeseen disasters, five National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and four State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been kept on standby for rescue and relief operations.

According to the IMD report, the storm is 620km southeast of Chennai and is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of 9 December 2022.

