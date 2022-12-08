A young man stabbed his own brother to death on Tuesday night here in Visakhapatnam and is reportedly absconding. This gruesome murder incident in Visakhapatnam came to light after the deceased’s wife lodged a complaint.

The deceased has been identified as K Ramesh, a cab driver who was 27 years old, and the accused has been identified as K Siva Kumar.

According to the complaint registered by Ramesh’s wife on Tuesday night, she went along with her husband to Siva Kumar’s house in Shanti Nagar. Both the brothers had a couple of drinks, after which they got into a heated argument. Siva Kumar, in the heat of the moment, took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Ramesh. Ramesh collapsed immediately in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Siva Kumar, the accused, left the spot immediately and has been absconding since the night of the event. A murder case has been registered at the Duvvada Police Station, Visakhapatnam, and a team has been formed to trace the whereabouts of Siva Kumar.

