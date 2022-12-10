Are you someone who goes beyond your comfort zone to explore something new? If breaking the routine of watching Tollywood movies is your idea of fun, the OTT arena is loaded with movies from all corners of the country that you can try watching this weekend. Kollywood has been one industry from the south to perfectly maintain an even balance between commercial aspects and strong storylines. If you are planning for a movie marathon this Sunday, make sure to check out these new Tamil movies on the OTT platforms.

Here are the new Tamil movies available on OTT you must consider for a movie marathon this weekend.

Witness

Starring Shraddha Srinath, Rohini, Azhagam Perumal, and others in key roles, Witness is a political crime drama directed by Deepak. When 340 murders go unquestioned and unsolved, a grieving mother raises her voice against the corrupt police system being run by the corporates. How is manual scavenging killing people? What do wealthy corporates have to do with this?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is an upcoming Tamil docufilm directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. This heartwarming film portrays the lives of Bomman and Bellie, who bring an orphaned elephant, Raghu, into their lives. How this new addition to their tiny family makes the world a better place to live for them is beautifully captured amongst the rural landscapes of Tamil Nadu.

OTT platform: Netflix

Coffee with Kadhal

Coffee with Kadhal is a Tamil rom-com directed by Sundar C and stars Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in leading roles. The plot follows a family of six- a father, a mother, three brothers, and a sister. While the eldest son is responsible and pleases his father, the rest of the brothers live by their own rules. The rest of the movie revolves around the dramatic events in the family.

OTT platform: Zee5

Love Today

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious Tamil romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition. Love Today was recently dubbed into Telugu and was well-received by Tollywood audiences and is now gearing up for its OTT release in Tamil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

Anel Meley Pani Thuli is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller directed by Kaiser Anand and stars Andrea Jeremiah and Aadhav Kannadasan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman who is sexually assaulted by unidentified men in a forest. At the police station, the victim has to identify the culprits, whose faces she doesn’t even remember. How she attempts to get hold of the unknown assaulters with other help of the police forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this gangster movie stars Silambarasan, Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others in prominent roles. This new Tamil movie follows a young man from a low-caste area who comes to Mumbai to study and work. His search leads to a sequence of unanticipated incidents when he becomes embroiled in the clandestine operations of Mumbai’s Tamil criminals. A second part of the movie is in the making.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

