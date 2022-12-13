The most awaited season of the year has dawned upon us, and it’s only right to celebrate it with friends and family. Though Christmas is one festival that is celebrated by all regardless of age or religion, Christian communities have deeper regard towards it. Churches are lit up with lights, and delicious meals are prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Famous churches in Vizag celebrate this cheer in all grandeur, and this is a sight one cannot miss.

Check out these famous churches in Vizag for an all-round Christmas experience

#1 St. Pauls Church

The St. Paul’s Church is located adjacent to the Waltair Club and in close vicinity to the Governor’s House. An important landmark on the city map and history, this church is famous for its Christmas celebrations. One can find the Waltair junction lit up in colourful lights and carols playing on the speakers during this season. A fun fact about this church in Vizag is that it is over 180 years old.

#2 Ross Hill Shrine

Also called the Visakhapuri Mary Matha Gudi, this masterpiece was built in 1864 to house the then Englishman and local judge, Monsieur Ross. Converted into a chapel in 1867, the Ross Hill Shrine is located on top of a hill. It gives its visitors a serene view of the city and the port area. Instilled with magnificent architecture, this white beauty is a major tourist attraction throughout the year, especially during Christmas. A special mass organized here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jesus gives a sense of divinity to those who visit.

#3 St. John’s Church

One of the oldest churches in Vizag, St. John’s, near the old post office, was the first church to be built by the East India Company using its own funds. Designed and supervised by Sir Arthur Cotton, it boasts teak wood imported from Burma and glass paintings from Europe. A remarkable aspect of this church is that it has an ancient pipe organ that is still functional. This architectural masterpiece is flocked with devotion during the Christmas season, making it one of the most visited in Vizag. Make sure to check out their festive creatives for an all-round Christmas experience.

#4 St. Ann’s Cathedral

Established in the year 1770, it is considered the very first catholic church in Visakhapatnam. It is believed to be set up within the home of a Portuguese merchant by the Theatine Fathers. The holy place soon turned into a convent that was used for the next 40 years. Between the years 1920 and 1935, it also served as a boarding home for boys until it was shifted to St. Anthony’s in 1939. This church was later given the status of a co-cathedral along with all privileges and honours given to a cathedral. With a great history, this cathedral is yet another famous church in Vizag to visit during the Christmas season.

#5 St. Anthony Church

Located at the heart of the city, near Jagadamba, this famous church in Vizag dates back to 1852. Initially built to cater for the needs of Tamil-speaking Catholics, the church went on to build an educational institution under the same name. This school is functional even today. This church is considered the second largest Parish in the city and is highly recommended to visit during the Christmas season.

